Four suspected extortionists killed in shootout with police in Milnerton

By Ragheema Mclean

Another violent night in Cape Town escalated into a deadly gunfight with police in Milnerton on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of four suspected extortionists and leaving four others injured.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa reported that the suspects were operating a minibus when they opened fire on police officers.

“As a result, four suspects were shot dead, and four others were seriously wounded. The wounded suspects, all from Cape Town and aged 23, 30, 34, and 38, are under police guard in a medical facility,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa said police pursued the suspects’ vehicle, during which the occupants opened fire, prompting officers to return fire, leading to the fatal shootout.

She confirmed that four firearms and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board has commended the police for their swift response and the arrest of the alleged extortionists.

“We trust that these suspects will be brought before the court, and we call upon the judiciary and all other relevant role players to ensure that they experience the full force of the law of South Africa,” said board spokesperson Justin Kumlehn.

Kumlehn said the board expressed relief that no officers were injured during the operation and stressed the importance of such decisive actions in building trust between the community and the police service.

VOC News

Photo:@SAPoliceService/X