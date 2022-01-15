Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Four kidnapping, extortion to appear in Bishop Lavis court this week

Local, News
Four kidnapping and extortion suspects are expected to apply for bail at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate court this week.

A joint operation led to their arrest last Friday. The group is alleged to have held a 26-year-old man captive, demanding a ransom for his release. Video footage outside his store near Bishop Lavis depicts an intense struggle before the man is forced inside a vehicle.

Police say the integrated strategy allowed for him to be safely reunited with his family.

The suspects, between the ages of 22 and 30, will make their second court appearance on Wednesday.

VOC


