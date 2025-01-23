More VOCFM News

Foundation for Human Rights seeks constitutional damages for survivors of apartheid-era atrocities

The Foundation for Human Rights and families of apartheid-era victims are suing the government for failing to act on Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases. They want the court to declare their rights were violated, provide funding for investigations and memorials, and order an inquiry into political interference. Briefing the media, the foundation’s Odette Geldenhuys said the goal is to bring truth and closure to survivors and families.

“These are facts of political interference in the work of the National Prosecuting Authority, which has resulted in apartheid-era crimes not having been prosecuted. This case was filed in the court on Monday. It was served to the president, the government, the Minister of Police, and the Minister of Justice.”

VOC News
Photo: @AVReQ_SU /X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app