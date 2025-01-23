Foundation for Human Rights seeks constitutional damages for survivors of apartheid-era atrocities

The Foundation for Human Rights and families of apartheid-era victims are suing the government for failing to act on Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases. They want the court to declare their rights were violated, provide funding for investigations and memorials, and order an inquiry into political interference. Briefing the media, the foundation’s Odette Geldenhuys said the goal is to bring truth and closure to survivors and families.

“These are facts of political interference in the work of the National Prosecuting Authority, which has resulted in apartheid-era crimes not having been prosecuted. This case was filed in the court on Monday. It was served to the president, the government, the Minister of Police, and the Minister of Justice.”

VOC News

Photo: @AVReQ_SU /X