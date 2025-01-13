More VOCFM News

Former spy boss Niël Barnard dies at 75

The former head of South Africa’s National Intelligence Service and a key figure in the negotiations for a peaceful transition, Dr. Niël Barnard, has passed away at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer. Barnard played a significant behind-the-scenes role in preparation for former president Nelson Mandela, along with former South African Presidents P.W. Botha and F.W. de Klerk, for Mandela’s eventual release. He was among the first representatives of the apartheid state to meet secretly with the African National Congress (ANC) in Switzerland. Barnard is survived by his wife, Engela, two sons, and five grandchildren.

VOC News
Photo: @MpeseProud/X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app