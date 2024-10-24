Salt River, Cape Town  25 October 2024

Food poisoning: How will the WCED ensure the safety of children?

By Rachel Mohamed

Recent reports of fatal food poisoning in the Gauteng province have sparked concern across the country, as parents fear that more children could fall prey to tainted food products, which the National Health Department has pointed to as an unnamed ‘chemical agent’ from unknown origins.

These concerns have sparked a conversation with the public calling for greater regulations, which have extended to the Western Cape and the safety of children within the province.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show earlier, Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED), said the food poisoning was not a school-related issue and felt that any community member could get those goods at any time of the day.

“The problem lies in the food and safety monitoring system by the health authorities, who needed to ensure that these incidents do not happen again but are difficult to manage.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
