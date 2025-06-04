Floyd Shivambu Redeployed to Parliament Amid Malawi Controversy

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Floyd Shivambu has vowed to use his redeployment to Parliament as a platform to strengthen the party ahead of the 2026 local government elections and the 2029 general polls.

The move comes after a disciplinary process stemming from an unauthorised trip to Malawi in April, where Shivambu visited the church of self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri. The visit was deemed inconsistent with the MK Party’s constitution.

Shivambu, who joined the MKP from the EFF in August 2024, initially served as the party’s national organiser, before being elevated to Secretary-General in November.

His redeployment to the National Assembly follows growing reports of tension between him and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader and former president Jacob Zuma.

Despite the controversy, Shivambu expressed gratitude and a renewed sense of duty.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank President Jacob Zuma, the leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe, and the membership for having assigned me a very important role — first as national organiser and then Secretary-General.”

He described his redeployment as a “humbling responsibility.”

MK Party National Chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko confirmed the decision:

“The national officials have come to a decision to redeploy Floyd Shivambu as Secretary-General and send him to the National Assembly.”

VOC News

Photo: @MkhontoweSizwex/X