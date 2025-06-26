Flood Kits Requested as Heavy Rains Impact Informal Settlements

The City of Cape Town (COCT) has confirmed that it is responding to localised flooding in several areas, including Parkwood, Imizamo Yethu, Hangberg, and Overcome Heights.

According to the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre, flood kits have been requested for several informal settlements following persistent heavy rainfall across the metro.

Affected areas include Lwandle, Macassar, and parts of Khayelitsha, where residents have reported rising water levels and localised flooding. The flood kits — which include plastic sheeting and sandbags — form part of the City’s emergency response to help minimise water damage to residents’ homes.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Sonica Lategan said two canals overflowed on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding on the roads.

“Fallen trees and debris have been reported in several areas, including Blue Downs, Constantia, Blackheath, Sunningdale, and Bellville. The Recreation and Parks Department has been activated to attend to these, while the Roads and Stormwater teams are working to clear flooded roadways where feasible,” she added.