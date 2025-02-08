More VOCFM News

Five Men Shot and Set Alight in Philippi East

Police have launched an investigation after a gruesome attack in Philippi East, where five men were shot and set alight in a vehicle on Friday night (7 February).
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said four armed suspects ambushed the victims in the Better Life area, robbing and shooting them before torching the car. The victims, aged between 20 and 30, have yet to be identified.
“The motive for the incident is the subject of a police investigation that is currently underway. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Captain Andre Lotter on 079 894 1547,” Potelwa added.
Photo: Pexels
Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app