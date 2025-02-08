Five Men Shot and Set Alight in Philippi East

Police have launched an investigation after a gruesome attack in Philippi East, where five men were shot and set alight in a vehicle on Friday night (7 February).
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said four armed suspects ambushed the victims in the Better Life area, robbing and shooting them before torching the car. The victims, aged between 20 and 30, have yet to be identified.
“The motive for the incident is the subject of a police investigation that is currently underway. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Captain Andre Lotter on 079 894 1547,” Potelwa added.
Photo: Pexels