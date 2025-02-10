More VOCFM News

Fire and rescue services working to contain Masiphumelele blaze

Firefighters are battling to contain a blaze that ripped through the Masiphumelele area in the early hours of Monday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received reports of structures and reeds alight just after 05h00 this morning.

“Crews from various fire stations are currently on scene and some vehicles are positioned near Lake Michelle. Our Incident Management Team for area South is on scene to co-ordinate operations,” he added.

Carelse further said two divisions have been established, with crews in one division attending to informal structures and the rest are working to contain the fire in the reeds.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

