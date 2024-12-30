Fire and Rescue services says hundreds are left affected by informal settlement fires

The City of Cape Town’s (COCT) Fire and Rescue Services has confirmed that two fatalities have been recorded following several infernos that have been reported on the Cape Flats in the last week.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the recent fire outbreaks have left more than 400 people destitute.

“We have reported fires in areas such as Langa, Masiphumelele and Strand. These fire incidents that wreaked havoc in informal settlements have dire consequences on those affected, it takes these people years to rebuild. We are appealing to people to be more responsible during the holiday period to avoid these devastations,” he added.

Carelse said the efforts from humanitarian organizations play a huge role in assisting the destitute.

“We must applaud firefighters who work tirelessly to ensure that fires are contained timeously. We cannot forget the good work done by Gift of the Givers and Disaster Risk Management, who ensure that all those affected receive the necessary assistance,” he added.

Listen to full audio below: