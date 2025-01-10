Final Hajj 1446AH/2025 accreditation deadline passes, final steps in place for pilgrims – SAHUC

Prospective hujaaj (pilgrims) who were accredited in the fifth accreditation list had until 8th January 2025 to either accept or defer their accreditation for Hajj 1446AH/2025.

This comes after the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) released of its fifth and final accreditation list for Hajj in late December last year.

The accreditation list started on the 01 November 2016 and ends on the 08 November 2016.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SAHUC representative Shaheen Essop provided updates on the accreditation process, stating that most of the work is now complete.

“We are almost at the end goal. The deadline that just passed saw 34 people failing to make the necessary arrangements to accept or defer their accreditation. As a result, we had to remove them from the system, but we have been in contact with 34 others, and they will soon be accredited,” Essop explained.

He highlighted the importance of adhering to the strict timelines set by the ministry, noting that the accreditation process will be completed within the next week.

“Every year, there is a timeline stipulated by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and that timeline needs to be adhered to. By 14th February, we need to ensure that all contracts are in place, including contracts between hajj operators and accommodation providers in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, we encourage hujaaj to abide by the timelines,” he added.

“We are almost at the end line within the next week insha Allah (God willing) we will we have done with the accreditation process, and everything will be finalised.”

For more information, listen to the full interview with Shaheen Essop below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm