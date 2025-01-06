Father and daughter killed in Delft shooting; police launch manhunt for suspects

Police have launched a manhunt following the brutal killing of a 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old daughter in their Delft home on Friday night (3 January).

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that the victims were at their residence in Nata Court, Leiden, Delft, when gunshots were first heard outside the house. Shortly after, unknown assailants entered the home and shot the father and daughter before fleeing the scene.

“Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting on Friday night, 03 January 2024. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” said Twigg.

“A 40-year-old female escaped unharmed. Delft detectives are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.” He added.

Speaking on VOC News, the Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) Public Relations Officer, Jacky Ockhuizen, revealed that the woman who survived owes her life to quick thinking. She pretended to be dead on the bathroom floor during the attack.

“The father of the shack was shot twice in the head, as was his 19-year-old daughter, who had been visiting from the Eastern Cape,” Ockhuizen explained. “The mother escaped this ordeal only because of her quick reaction to the dangerous and uncalled-for situation.”

Authorities are appealing to members of the public with information that may assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile