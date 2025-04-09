Fatal Courtroom Shooting Sparks Concerns Over Witness Safety and Court Security

Concerns over witness safety and security at court precincts have intensified following the fatal shooting of a taxi owner inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (8 April).

The victim, believed to be a key state witness from the Vrygrond/Capricorn area, was gunned down on the fourth floor of the court building. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident:

“Wynberg police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident at court in Church Road, Wynberg, on Tuesday, April 8. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation and arrests are yet to be made.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA is aware that the deceased was reported to be a state witness, but they are not in a position to confirm the details pending investigation.

“We have been informed that the deceased was a State witness but at this stage we are not in a position to confirm that as the matter is under investigation,” said Ntabazalila.

Chairperson of the Vrygrond Taxi Association and CODETA Vyrgrond, Makhosandile Tumana, confirmed to VOC News that the deceased was a longstanding member of the association.

“We as CODETA Vrygrond, are frustrated on what is occurring in Vrygrond, Steenberg and Lavender Hill geographic area. We want to confirm that Dingalomoya Chintso is one of our members at CODETA Vrygrond, however due to the repossession of his vehicle, he was not with us for a while, he added.

“Mr Chintso was assassinated yesterday in court, which is very strange to us and leaves us with many questions in our minds. His unfortunate passing occurred at a stage of mass shootings in Capricorn. We do not associate his assassination with what is going on in Capricorn since it has been going on for a while, we are also not certain on the motive behind his assassination.”

Meanwhile, the incident has prompted widespread outrage, with security measures at courts now under the spotlight.

Criminology expert Professor Irvin Kinnes from the University of Cape Town described the shooting as “deplorable.”

“One would never have expected that an incident of this nature should have happened at the court. This took place on the fourth floor of the court. The police station is right next to the court, so there ought to have been sufficient protection for this witness,” said Kinnes.

He called for an immediate inquiry into the court’s security systems, especially after recent upgrades at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

“There must be an enquiry, given the fact that security measures at Wynberg court were beefed up just a few months before this incident. Why and how was an individual with a firearm allowed to pass the metal detectors and scanning equipment? There is just no way this should be allowed.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile