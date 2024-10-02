Salt River, Cape Town  2 October 2024

More VOCFM News

False report to police leads to suspects arrest

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report of an armed robbery in Goodwood. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the woman claimed that on 27 September 2024, she was approached by an unknown man at a mall on Voortrekker Road, where he allegedly pointed a firearm at her. She further stated that the man stole R24,000 in cash and her work laptop, valued at R25,000.

However, things took a turn on 30 September, when Goodwood detectives interviewed the woman and began to question the accuracy of her story. “During the interview, detectives followed up on leads and became suspicious of the complainant’s account of the events. As the interview progressed, the woman eventually admitted to fabricating the story,” said SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick C. van Wyk.

After confessing to making a false statement, the woman provided a new, truthful account of the situation. She was subsequently arrested for perjury and attempting to defeat the course of justice. The suspect appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court yesterday.

Van Wyk issued a warning on behalf of the Western Cape police, stating, “False reports put a significant strain on police resources that could be used to address real crimes and assist genuine victims. We urge the public to refrain from filing false claims, as it is a criminal offense and can lead to legal consequences.”

Photo: Pixabay

