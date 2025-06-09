Failed Robbery in Bellville-South Ends in Fatal Shooting, Police Launch Investigation

Western Cape police have confirmed that an investigation is underway following a failed robbery in Bellville-South that resulted in the death of the alleged suspect.

Authorities say a man allegedly attempted to rob another individual last week, but the incident turned fatal when the intended victim drew a licensed firearm and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said officers arrived to find the suspect already deceased.

“Reports at our disposal indicate that the deceased robbed a man of his belongings. When he wanted to take the man’s wallet, this man drew his licensed firearm and shot the suspect. The person of interest then informed Bellville South SAPS and waited at the crime scene. Bellville South registered a case of murder.”

Police have not released the identities of those involved but confirmed that the victim is cooperating with investigators. A post-mortem will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.