Factreton community calls for Probe into alleged police shootings and abuse

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Factreton Informal Settlement Community is calling for justice and accountability following allegations of excessive force by City of Cape Town law enforcement officers during shootings in February 2025 and March 2023.

In February 2025, several people were allegedly shot by law enforcement officers, including 16-year-old Taygan Swartz, who reportedly lost an eye. Professor Brian Williams was also allegedly assaulted while mediating tensions in the community at the request of Ward 56 Councillor Cheslyn Daniels. Williams subsequently faced criminal charges, but the matter was removed from the court roll on 25 August 2025.

The statement calls for an independent investigation into the conduct of the city’s law enforcement officers and any role played by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. It also urges the Madlanga Commission to consider investigating the allegations, stressing the need for transparency, equal protection under the law and accountability for any wrongdoing.

Factreton community leader Vernon Kleinsmith says the mayor must not be shielded from scrutiny because of his office.

“We reject violence against our communities by City of Cape Town law enforcement officers. No person, regardless of their position, political affiliation, or authority, should be permitted to act above the law. The residents of Factreton, the informal settlement, are entitled to the same rights, dignity, and protection in terms of the Constitution. We therefore call for the Madlanga Commission to consider including an investigation into the conduct of the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers and the role, if any, played by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in the matters raised in this statement,” said Vernon Kleinsmith.

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