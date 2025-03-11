Extortionists lock water access in Heideveld informal settlement

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has been alerted to alarming incidents at an informal settlement in Heideveld. Extortionists in the area have been locking communal taps and toilets, demanding payments for access to essential services such as water that should be provided for free.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien condemned these actions, calling them unacceptable.

“It is simply unacceptable that there are community members blocking their neighbours from accessing water points provided by the city for communal use,” Badroodien said.

“We have an absolutely zero tolerance policy towards these extortionists who are coercing their fellow community members into paying for access to these water points.”

Badroodien urged residents to report such lawlessness to the authorities and said that action must be taken to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“I want to encourage all residents, not only in this community but in other informal settlements, to provide law enforcement with the necessary information so that action can be taken, and these individuals are held responsible,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels