Extortion Threat Halts R400 Million in Western Cape Infrastructure Projects

As extortion continues to plague residents across the City of Cape Town, key stakeholders convened for a high-level Anti-Extortion Summit last week.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde confirmed that criminal interference has delayed R400 million worth of public infrastructure projects across the province.

“This criminal behaviour is not only costing the province financially, but also affecting the delivery of much-needed services to our people,” Winde stated.

Meanwhile, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais described extortion as a major economic and security crisis, warning that it threatens livelihoods, delays service delivery, and destabilises entire sectors in the province.

“Extortion is a direct threat to livelihoods, small businesses, infrastructure development, and public services,” she said. “It undermines the rule of law, instils fear in communities, and leaves many of our residents despondent.”