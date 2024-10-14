Experts say men are reluctant to speak out about mental health issues

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Men are often less likely than women to discuss or seek treatment for mental health issues, primarily due to societal expectations and established gender roles.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday Mark de la Rey, Clinical Psychologist at Akeso Kenilworth Clinic said that gender stereotypes can harm women, such as the belief that they should act or appear a specific way. However, it’s crucial to realize that expectations and preconceptions can harm men as well.

“As with many mental health statistics, it’s hard to know if the figures really represent what is happening. They can only tell us about mental health problems that have been reported – many cases may go undiagnosed,” he said.

Listen to full interview below: