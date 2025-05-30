More VOCFM News

Expert says Judge Erasmus made an example out of Kelly Smith

Following the verdict that Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn have each been sentenced to life in prison over the disappearance of Smith’s young daughter, Joslin, Shaheda Omar, the Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic, told VOC News the sentence serves multiple purposes, including public assurance.

“The sentences handed down to them is a small victory. It serves as justice to the victim and public assurance. While she remains missing, it is important to recognise the court acknowledged the severity of the crime and the harm inflicted on the young child,” she said.

Omar further stated that the judge sent a strong message to future perpetrators of crimes against children.

“This is a clear message that crime against children will be dealt with and that perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions and face the full might of the law,” she added.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, criminologist Simon Howell said the sentence imposed on the accused is appropriate.

“The sentence is justified, and I sense that they may not serve the full 25 years. The issue is the child is still missing; we will only get justice when she is found. An ongoing police investigation must continue, the case can not just go cold,” he added.

He further noted that more information about Joslin’s whereabouts may be revealed during the appeals process.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

