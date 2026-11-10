Expert blames structural failures in industry for renewed CATA-CODETA clashes

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Cape Town’s taxi violence has flared up again, with a clash between CATA and CODETA operators at the Old Mutual taxi rank in Pinelands on Monday, where footage shows groups throwing stones at each other before police intervened using rubber bullets. The incident comes just days after four men were shot dead at the Bellville taxi rank, raising further concerns about commuter safety despite a recent peace pledge by the rival associations.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr Siyabulela Fobosi, senior research at the University of Fort Hare and an internationally recognised sociologist on public transport, says that ongoing taxi violence between rival associations CATA and CODETA is rooted in deeper structural problems within the industry, including competition over routes, operating licences, passenger demand and weak governance.

“My argument is that we need to address the structural conditions that give rise to these conflicts rather than treating every violent incident as an isolated event. The taxi industry plays an important role in transporting large numbers of people. However, the violence within the industry needs to be addressed urgently. Weak law enforcement is another issue that needs attention. Even those involved in violent incidents are not always arrested. However, I also believe that simply arresting those responsible will not necessarily bring an end to violence. The conflict will continue to escalate unless we address the deeper problems within the industry,” said Fobosi.

Fobosi added that over the years, the government has demonstrated what he would describe as a lack of strategic intervention in the taxi industry; it has prioritised more formalised public transport systems, such as buses and trains, while largely neglecting the minibus taxi sector.

“We know that the taxi industry has played a dominant role in public transport since the apartheid era. However, the government’s failure to prioritise its transformation remains a major concern. At the same time, taxi associations and operators must also be willing to work with the government to bring about change and address the challenges facing the industry. I believe several interventions are necessary. Firstly, we need transparent regulations. This includes reviewing operating licences and route allocations based on actual passenger demand,” Fobosi said.

Photo: VOCfm