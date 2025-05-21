Expectations are high for President Ramaphosa’s meeting with Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed optimism ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said he hopes the meeting will bear fruit, emphasising that it presents an opportunity to reset relations.

The President visited the South African Embassy in Washington on Tuesday, where he received a strategic briefing from his ministers. Ramaphosa stated that a stronger and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States is essential.

“We want to come out of the US with a good trade deal and investment promotion. We invest in the United States (US) and they invest into our country and we want to strengthen these relations and consolidate good relations between the two countries,” he shared.

Image: The Presidency