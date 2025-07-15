More VOCFM News

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor accuses the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation of being complicit in the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has accused the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) of being complicit in the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians, calling for the immediate shutdown of the foundation and the prosecution of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the organization claimed that the GHF—allegedly backed by Israeli and American forces—has turned aid distribution points into sites of mass killings and starvation, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr. Ahmed Jazbhay, an executive member of the Media Review Network, alleged that the GHF was responsible for the deaths of 800 Palestinians.

“The United Nations (UN) and every reputable organization have called for the shutdown of GHF. The foundation seems to be an extension of the killing fields and part of American mercenaries,” remarked Jazbhay.

*Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

