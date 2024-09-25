By Kouthar Sambo

Eskom assured it would continue to provide reliable electricity services while improving its financial sustainability through a migration to cost-reflective prices.

However, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has published the power utility’s controversial multi-year revenue application up until 2028.

This comes as Eskom’s application to NERSA proposes a 36.15% hike during its 2026 financial year, 11.81% in 2027, and 9.10% in 2028. According to Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena, its revenue application is based on the costs it will incur to provide electricity to customers efficiently.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, an energy analyst Redge Nkosi, said South Africa is preparing for the privatisation of Eksom.

“For this privatisation to be successful, it has to be profitable for those the governmental is going to utilize to privatise Eskom, and therefore, this is the route to this process,” explained Nkosi.

Photo: Pixabay