Eskom warns of increased load shedding risk after losing six generation units

Eskom has warned that the risk of load shedding remains high after six generation units went offline within 12 hours.

Although the power utility had cautioned about a possible Stage 2 load shedding on Monday, 24 March, no power cuts were ultimately implemented. This comes just a week after load shedding was suspended.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that while the grid remains under pressure, efforts are underway to restore stability.

“Work continues to bring six generation units back online, with one unit already restored. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation, and we will provide further updates as needed,” Mokwena stated.

Eskom has urged the public to use electricity sparingly, warning that further breakdowns could lead to the reintroduction of power cuts at short notice.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

