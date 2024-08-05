Salt River, Cape Town  30 August 2024

Eskom tries to retrieve about R78 billion from municipalities

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports revealed the country’s municipalities owed the embattled power utility Eskom almost R80 billion. This comes as Eskom is trying to retrieve about R78 billion from municipalities.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, Energy Analyst Mark Swilling the degree of accrued funds by municipalities vary from province to province.

Meanwhile, court cases are underway as the utility battles to retrieve funds owed to it.

“We all wish to see that monies recovered so the utility can remain financially viable, but I am skeptical that Eskom will succeed in getting the monies back as the matter may require more drastic interventions,” remarked Swilling.

*Take a listen further as he delves into discussion on this matter.

Photo: Eskom Hld SOC Ltd/Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

