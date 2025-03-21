Eskom reports that until early April, there will be continuous, high-level planned maintenance

Eskom has reported that extensive planned maintenance will continue at all power stations until early April.

Load shedding was suspended on Thursday morning due to a limited but stable power supply and sufficient emergency reserves.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena stated that the primary cause of this year’s previous load-shedding incidents was a shortage of emergency reserves, which had to be replenished after prolonged delays in returning units to service following maintenance.

“Once again, we sincerely apologize to the nation as we navigate these challenges and for our inability to provide advance warning. We are currently reviewing our protocols to improve the timing of our alerts, should they be necessary. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that South Africa does not return to the levels of load shedding experienced in 2023. Our focus remains on delivering a more reliable, resilient, and sustainable power system for the country,” she emphasized.