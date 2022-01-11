Eskom embarks on campaign to create awareness about infrastructure vandalism

Eskom says it is embarking on a communication campaign to create awareness about the impact of electricity infrastructure vandalism and illegal connections.

The power utility says the campaign is set to initially target areas where vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure are prevalent but will extend the campaign nationally early this year.

Eskom says it is up to people in communities to blow the whistle on the destruction of the infrastructure that is used for service delivery.

Eskom has appealed to people to blow the whistle on infrastructure vandalism and illegal connections.

Source: SABC News