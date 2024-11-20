Eskom comes under criticims for its 44% tariff hike application to NERSA

By Kouth Sambo

The City has criticized Eskom’s financial data and unfair burden on consumers following Eskom’s 44% tariff hike application. The local government has urged the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) to reject the tariff hike application, citing inefficiencies and increased profit motives.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, an energy analyst, Redge Nkosi, further noted the City’s noise on the tariff hike as rather inconsistent since they “say this today and then say that tomorrow.”

“The City screaming about this tariff hike are the same people screaming about the so-called green energy, which is supplying us power through renewables. In turn, the renewables are at a great cost to Eskom without power being delivered to the group. Eskom now has to find a way to fork out monies,” explained Nkosi.

*Listen further

Photo: Eskom_SA/X