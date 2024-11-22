Entertainment galore at the Voice of the Cape Summer Festival

By Daanyaal Matthews

With just over two weeks left, The Voice of the Cape Summer Festival is set to host thousands of attendees on the 5, 6, 7 and 8 December 2024. Festivalgoers will be treated to a fun-filled weekend of entertainment, food, and much more at the Athlone Stadium.

While the event previously promised an ‘opening’ soccer game between VOC staff and an outside team, the highly anticipated match has been suspended due to logistics surrounding the refurbishment of the grounds.

“We are unable to use [the pitch], as I previously mentioned, all the sport we’d have on the field, but unfortunately, we can’t have [that] because they have no other period to refurbish the field after several sporting events that have taken place. So, this is the only five-week period, starting from the 2nd of December, for them to do that. So, unfortunately, we will not make use of the field,” commented VOC Festival convener Mogamad Zain Majiet.

However, he stressed that entertainment is still available, and with local artists set to take center stage and e-gaming added to the itinerary for kids, the joy of attendees is paramount.