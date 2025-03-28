Elsies River CPF to hold Re-Elections amid Screening Concerns

The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) will undergo a re-election process following mandatory screening and vetting of potential members. This follows the disqualification of several community-elected individuals who were found ineligible to serve in accordance with the CPF Constitution.

While initial elections took place earlier this year, concerns over criminal records, affiliations, and internal conflicts led to the removal of certain members.

Speaking to VOC News, Western Cape CPF Board spokesperson Rafique Foflonker expressed optimism that the Elsies River community would work together to elect a new and effective CPF executive.

“The situation in Elsies River has been one of ineligibility—people with criminal histories, criminal records, or affiliations that disqualify them from serving on the executive.”

Foflonker confirmed that the previous CPF was dissolved due to infighting and dysfunction, which hindered its ability to serve the community.

“The breakdown in relationships among CPF members, stakeholders, and the broader community created an environment where meetings became unproductive and, at times, even verbally and physically hostile.”

Despite challenges in Elsies River, most CPF elections across the Western Cape have proceeded smoothly.

“Across the province, 151 police stations successfully conducted CPF elections, with over 90% proceeding without major disputes. However, where factionalism and unresolved conflicts exist, establishing a unified CPF becomes significantly more difficult. The effectiveness of a CPF depends not just on the process but on the willingness of leaders and community stakeholders to prioritize crime-fighting efforts over personal or political interests.”

The date for the re-election is yet to be confirmed.

VOC News

Photo: Elsies River Community Police Forum/Facebook