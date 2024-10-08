Elsies River CPF calls for calm as minor succumbs to his injuries

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (ERCPF) calls for an investigation to be launched to determine the death of a 12-year-old boy who died on Monday after a shootout ensued in the Avonwood area at the weekend.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, Public Relations Officer of the Elsies River Community Police Forum Imran Mukadam said details are unclear at this stage, however Mukkadam said if local authorities are responsible for the death of the minor, the investigation should be handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

“On Saturday the police responded to a call out and their vehicle came under attack and police responded with rubber bullets. Several residents in the community are now claiming that the minor was injured by police action. We do not know the exact details, but should these claims be found to be true; the matter should be investigated by IPID and if police action was unwarranted then the SA Human Rights Commission should also investigate,” he explained.

Mukkadam appealed to the broader public to not spread false or misinformation around the incident as it could affect the outcome of the investigation.

“We appeal for calm and request that those opportunistic forces who exploit volatile situations for either sensationalism or disruptive agendas without knowing all the facts to refrain from inciting our already traumatised communities. Allow the police to investigate the matter and if the claims are correct, allow higher forces to take over without any interference,” he stated.

Mukkadam further stressed how children fall victim to gun related violence, stating that it is unacceptable for children to grow up in such dire circumstances, stripped of their freedom to be children while gangs continue to rule communities.

“We believe every child has a right to a safe environment and that these senseless killings continue unabated indicates that the state and its law enforcement agencies are failing in their duty to protect and ensure a safe living environment,” he concluded.

Listen to full interview below: