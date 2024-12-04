Elsies River community to host mass prayer march to alleviate gang violence

A mass prayer meeting is set to take place this weekend in the Elsies River area as several communities are plagued by gang violence.

In recent days several communities throughout the Cape Flats have seen an increase in gang related crimes which has left several communities calling for more to be done to restore bleeding communities.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Bishop Manny Van Niekerk Spiritual leader in Elsies River and community activist said residents should come out in their numbers to support their demonstration.

“Events like this needs support from people far and wide. Several communities are tired of children being killed in crossfires, we are tired of living in fear, and we want to make sure that those individuals responsible know that we had enough,” he added.

The mass prayer walk is set to start at 15h00 at the Elsies River Civic Centre.

Listen to full audio below: