Elsies River community marches for peace amidst gang violence

The community of Elsies River and its neighboring areas have taken a united stand against gang violence, declaring they will not live in fear. This sentiment was expressed during a mass prayer march on Sunday (8 December), where hundreds of residents gathered to demand an end to the escalating violence that has plagued the area.

The march comes in the wake of the tragic murder of 14-year-old Grantham Jamiel van Reenen and a surge in gun-related incidents.

Residents from Elsies River, Bishop Lavis, Ravensmead, and Uitsig joined forces to call for peace.

Despite ongoing efforts to negotiate ceasefires, community leaders face significant obstacles, including the lack of leadership within gang factions.

Community activist Imraan Mukaddam described the march as a resounding success.

“We had a very successful peace walk on Sunday. We walked for about 5km, the march was very well attended, and various spiritual and community leaders were present. It was a show of unity and an appeal for peace,” Mukaddam told VOC News.

He added that local spiritual leaders have made inroads with several gang leaders, many of whom have expressed a willingness to engage in peace talks.

“We hope this initiative will carry through the festive season. We are also planning more street imbizos and continue to pray for peace in our communities, especially now that it’s school holidays,” Mukaddam said.

The march and associated initiatives aim to foster hope for the year ahead.

“We pray that we can enter 2025 with a more hopeful outlook, proving that peace and change are possible when we work together,” Mukaddam added.

