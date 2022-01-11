Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Egypt’s Sisi calls for dialogue to solve world crises

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on Monday, called for dialogue to resolve world crises and achieve peace, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Sisi made the call as he opened a youth forum in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The four-day event is attended by a host of regional leaders and youths from several countries around the world.

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati and Jordan’s Crown Prince, Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II were among attendees at the opening session.

Sisi said sincere intentions “are the only way to end conflicts and challenges.”

In a recorded speech, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said the forum was a major opportunity for youth to exchange expertise and create a better future.

“Young people have provided ideas and solutions that help local communities on how to rebuild and get out of the pandemic in a stronger state,” Guterres said.

The youth forum was held in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The fourth edition was scheduled to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.