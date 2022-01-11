Egypt’s Sisi calls for dialogue to solve world crises

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on Monday, called for dialogue to resolve world crises and achieve peace, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Sisi made the call as he opened a youth forum in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The four-day event is attended by a host of regional leaders and youths from several countries around the world.

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati and Jordan’s Crown Prince, Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II were among attendees at the opening session.

Sisi said sincere intentions “are the only way to end conflicts and challenges.”

In a recorded speech, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said the forum was a major opportunity for youth to exchange expertise and create a better future.

“Young people have provided ideas and solutions that help local communities on how to rebuild and get out of the pandemic in a stronger state,” Guterres said.

The youth forum was held in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The fourth edition was scheduled to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Middle East Monitor