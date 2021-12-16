Edward Zuma unhappy with High Court’s decision to set aside his father’s medical parole

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, says the decision of the High Court in Pretoria to send his father back to prison is reckless.

On Wednesday, the court set aside the medical parole that former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser granted to Zuma in September.

The Constitutional Court had sentenced Zuma to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court for refusing to continue to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The court also ruled that Fraser did not follow the legal requirements for medical parole.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC on Thursday, Edward says the decision has left him very angry.

He says the Zuma family will not be able to control his supporters.

“The decision they took yesterday (Wednesday) was very reckless. One would have expected that people would be very mindful of the fact that they are taking a decision on the eve of Reconciliation Day. All they are doing they are just going to be making matters worse. For whatever happens they should be held responsible.”

Meanwhile commenting on Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the court ruling, Edward says he does not have faith in the judicial system.

“This due process when it comes to Zuma never applies. The objectivity of the judicial never applies to Zuma. It’s very selective. They will take the matter on appeal, and we will lose it, it is known. There is never at any stage Zuma has won any case in that particular court. As Edward Zuma the son of Jacob Zuma I have no confidence what’s so ever in the judiciary.”

Source: SABC News