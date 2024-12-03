Educator seeks donations to keep school library in operation

Recently employed as an educator at the Cape Town High School, a budding teacher started a little library at his school to better equip learners with reading material to uplift themselves and help them to read fluently.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, Aphiwe Sigadi said the library has started after he was tasked to lead a book club at the school.

“We decided that we are in dire need of a library. We visited the central library, who helped us create awareness around what is required to start a library, and they also assisted us in making our library public through social media. We also received donations through their help and that is how we formed our little library,” he added.

Sigadi stressed that reading is the only tool that would help learners reach success.

“We are urging people to assist us in our quest to keep the library going throughout the years. We have moved from a tiny room to the old library that has not been in use for more than a decade. We have such a huge space now and need more books. We are grateful to have two computers and a printer in the library, but we do require some more reading material,” he added.

