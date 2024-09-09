Salt River, Cape Town  10 September 2024

More VOCFM News

Education Minister concerned over impact of Western Cape teacher job cuts

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has expressed concern about the impact of planned budget cuts on teaching posts, following the Western Cape’s announcement to cut 2,400 positions by 2025.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Department of Basic Education (DBE) spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explained, “These plans have been unfolding over time; this is not a sudden development. The Minister of Finance indicated that the ministry is facing fiscal constraints. We have now reached the point where we are seeing the effects. This will undoubtedly negatively impact the quality of education we aim to provide to learners.”

Mhlanga added that Minister Gwarube recently convened a meeting with the Council of Education Ministers after the Western Cape’s announcement, where they discussed the broader issue of teacher reductions. “There were questions about whether other provinces are facing similar challenges. A presentation during the meeting indicated that all provinces have been affected. As a result, the minister requested that provinces conduct a thorough analysis of the budget cuts’ impact on various services the department provides.”

Mhlanga also revealed that heads of Human Resources from all provinces have begun reviewing their staffing numbers and will submit reports to the DBE. Regarding potential solutions, Mhlanga said, “We do not know yet what else can be cut. The minister is awaiting reports from the provinces on their financial situations. The Department of Basic Education has allocated conditional grants for schools, including the school nutrition programme, which has seen increased funding. However, the need for additional teachers remains a critical issue.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Aneeqa Du Plessis

