Education Activist says Ramaphosa should ensure all clauses in the Bela Bill comply with the constitution

By Rachel Mohamed

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill (BELA) is constitutional before he signs it into law. He asked the president to confirm that the mother tongue education clauses were correct. According to Makaneta, it is imperative that the bill upholds the Constitution and advances students’ rights to an education in their mother tongue.

The president is set to sign the bill on Friday, 13 September 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. This comes after the bill was passed in May in the National Assembly to strengthen governance within the country’s education sector.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast earlier, Makaneta said most of the clauses in the BELA Bill are acceptable, but issues arise when focusing on the mother tongue clause.

“The bill seeks to amend the SA Schools Amendment Act, which was used to broaden issues of access, which includes learning and teaching,” said Makaneta.

He added, “The bill seeks to undermine Section 29 with Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Republic in terms of mother tongue education.”

“As we all know, the constitution is the supreme law of the country, and any law or conduct that is inconsistent with the constitution is invalid.”

Makaneta warned against the president signing the bill without thoroughly reviewing these clauses, as it could later be challenged in the Constitutional Court by parties, including the Democratic Alliance.

He further emphasized that “the objections from some political parties and organizations taking the matter to court would be a waste of time as we would have moved ten steps backward.”

