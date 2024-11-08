Economist wary SA’s growth and opportunity may be strained as Trump elected as US president

Economists have raised concerns about the potential negative effects of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on South Africa (SA) and Africa’s economy for several reasons.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday, Economist Dawie Roodt shared some of his concerns.

“I think Donald Trump being sworn in as president will affect South Africa in two possible ways. Trump has been adamant that he would be imposing new tariffs, cut taxes in the United States of America and should he do these two things, it would lead to lower economic growth, higher inflation and it would ultimately affect the entire world,” he stated.

Roodt further said Trump could make impulsive decisions during his term that could leave South Africa bleeding.

“He is very volatile at times; he could wake up one day and decide to cut ties with SA which would affect us severely, so it is important for us not to take sides and just be as diplomatic as possible to avoid any ructions,” he added.

Listen to full interview below: