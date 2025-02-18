Economist predicts tax increases ahead of budget speech

Ahead of Wednesday’s 2025 national budget speech, economists believe that the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana should prioritise economic growth as the South African economy continues a downward trajectory.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday Dawie Roodt founder, Director and Chief Economist of the Efficient Group said the minister is limited in terms of what he can do to improve economic growth.

“The economy is an important aspect to look at. We must acknowledge that the economy is not doing well, in fact we are poorer than we were 15 years ago. State debt is at a record high, but the minister can not do much to reduce this as so many people depend on government grants or state funding. The only thing that can be done is increasing taxes such as sin tax and the fuel levy, amongst others,” he stressed.

