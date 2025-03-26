EC police force’s strategy for combating extortion has been criticized by the Portfolio Committee on Police

The Eastern Cape (EC) police’s strategy for combating extortion has drawn criticism from the Portfolio Committee on Police.

Ian Cameron, the chairperson of the committee, said that reported cases would be formally followed up to ensure responsibility during an oversight visit to Mthatha.

Cameron further stressed the committee’s concern about the effectiveness of police strategies in addressing the growing extortion crisis affecting businesses and residents in the region.

“You really struggle to see accountability within the police sector. The lack of consequences is significant while extortion has become a lucrative business,” he added.