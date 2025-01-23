Eastern Cape Judge President Under Fire for Explicit Images Amid Harassment Allegations

By Rachel Mohamed

Eastern Cape High Court Judge President Selby Mbenenge is at the center of sexual harassment allegations after being accused by Andiswa Mengo, a junior judge’s clerk.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, Mbekezeli Benjamin, a researcher at Judges Matter, shed light on the judicial conduct tribunal hearings, during which Mengo has been cross-examined by Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane.

“The complainant, Ms. Mengo, filed the complaint in January 2023, alleging that the judge sexually harassed her through text messages and in-person interactions at the High Court in Grahamstown. She claims these incidents amount to sexual harassment, and the judicial conduct tribunal is probing these allegations,” Benjamin explained.

Over the past nine days, Mengo has been testifying under rigorous questioning by the judge’s legal team, as they attempt to challenge the validity of her complaint.

Benjamin further noted, “During the hearings, the public became aware of conversations between the complainant and the judge, which included WhatsApp messages and exchanges of explicit pictures or videos. The advocate representing Judge Mbenenge has argued that these images are embarrassing to his client.”

