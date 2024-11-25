Earthchild Project launches a new school garden

By Rachel Mohamed

The Earthchild Project launched a new school garden last week at Sakumlandela Primary School in Khayelitsha, marking its second sustainable green space in the area. This initiative aims to provide fresh produce, enrich environmental education, and support the school feeding scheme.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday, Phila Sa’eeda Sopazi Earthchild Project Operations Manager discussed the significance of this initiative and the organization’s operation in Khayelitsha over the past 17 years.

“After 17 years, the organization is launching another garden project, which is part of the overall goal to establish sustainable gardens in all eight schools that operate in Khayelitsha and Lavender Hill,” Sopazi stated. “This initiative is a key element of our educational programs and aims to provide nutrition for the children in these schools. The feeding scheme serves 1,000 children a day, ensuring they receive proper nutrition to support their learning.”

