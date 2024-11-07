E-hailing driver arrested in R650K credit card fraud case

A 30-year-old Zimbabwean e-hailing driver was arrested in Simon’s Town on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in connection with a fraud case involving R650,000. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the arrest followed an e-hailing trip in which the suspect drove a 21-year-old Danish tourist and his two friends from Cape Town to Simon’s Town.

During the ride, the passengers fell asleep. Authorities suspect the driver accessed one of their credit cards and sent the card details to his brother in Europe, where seven purchases were subsequently made at luxury boutique stores. The tourist only became aware of the transactions when he received alerts on his phone in the early hours.

When the complainant was unable to reach the driver, he reported the incident to Simon’s Town police. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut explained that Sergeant Henry Simons devised a creative strategy to apprehend the suspect. “Using a phone at the court building, Sergeant Simons booked an e-hailing service with the specific driver, avoiding suspicion by not using a police station number,” said Traut.

The suspect arrived at the location, where he was questioned and subsequently arrested. Following formal charges, he is expected to make his initial court appearance in Simon’s Town.

Colonel Traut urged anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to contact Simon’s Town police at 021 786 8646 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay