NATIONAL

E-cigarette business owners may soon find themselves paying taxes.

The National Treasury has outlined a proposal that is open for public comment until 25 January.

Vaping business owners who deliver nicotine and non-nicotine systems, as well as their customers, will be affected if the tax proposal is finally approved.

Vapour Products Association of South Africa CEO Asanda Gcoyi says they are disappointed at the content of the proposal.