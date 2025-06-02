More VOCFM News

Due to appear in court on charges of human trafficking

Two suspects are scheduled to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on allegations of human trafficking.

According to Siyabulela Vukubi, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (commonly known as the Hawks), they received information about a possible trafficking victim being held against her will at a guest house in Goodwood and forced to work as a sex worker.

“During the search, four females were found at the guest house who admitted to being sex workers. An additional five adults were also found, along with three small children. Two of the adults were identified as the managers of the guest house. The investigation revealed that one of the sex workers was a victim of trafficking. The two managers were immediately arrested,” said Vukubi.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

