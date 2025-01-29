Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to face charges for alleged role in 2021 unrest

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma, is scheduled to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (30 January) to face charges related to the July 2021 unrest in South Africa.

It is alleged that Zuma-Sambudla played a role in instigating the violent riots through her social media posts, which authorities claim contributed to the chaos that unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The unrest, which took place in the wake of Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment, led to widespread looting, destruction, and loss of life. The South African Human Rights Commission’s report, published in February of last year, revealed the devastating impact the riots had on the country’s economy.

The report shows that over 40,000 businesses and 50,000 informal traders were affected, with 150,000 jobs at risk. Tragically, more than 300 people lost their lives, and the financial damage was estimated at a staggering 50 billion rand.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Mpumelelo Zikalala, Founder and Director at Zikalala Pty Ltd and Zikalala Attorneys, commented on the legal complexities surrounding the case.

Zikalala emphasized the importance of carefully reviewing the charges, examining the level of communication involved, and understanding what can be construed from a legal standpoint regarding Zuma-Sambudla’s alleged actions.

“If there is a common law crime when it comes to terrorism, there is a common law crime when it comes to aiding and abetting,” Zikalala explained.

“If you’ve alleged by your statements that you are supporting or cheerleading the illegal acts that were taking place at that particular point in time and if it can be found that you acted in consultation with those involved, whether directly or indirectly, you can be held accountable for those acts.”

