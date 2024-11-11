More VOCFM News

Double murder under investigation in Bellville

The South African Police Services (SAPS) have launched a double murder investigation after a shooting incident at a tavern in Bellville at the weekend.

Police Spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the deceased are between the ages of 18 and 40.

“A Chinese national arrived at the tavern and wanted to use the bathroom. He was escorted by the bouncer to the bathroom. When the bouncer went inside the bathroom to switch the light on, he heard several gunshots outside the bathroom, he immediately came out to check what was going on and he saw that the 40-year-old man was shot and was already on the floor bleeding,” he added.

Van Wyk further said in an attempt to assist the Chinese man, the bouncer was shot and killed.

“The bouncer ran after the suspect who shot the victim and also shouted for help. The 18-year-old chased after the suspect and the suspect took out a firearm and shot him,” he added.

The motive behind the murder is unknown, and no arrests have since been made.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

