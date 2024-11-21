Do More Foundation uplifts ECD sector with focus on Children and Practitioners

The Do More Foundation has reported remarkable progress in 2024, highlighting its commitment to uplifting the lives of young children and their families across South Africa.

Through its initiatives in eight communities nationwide, the foundation has supported 526 early childhood development (ECD) centres and empowered 1,260 ECD practitioners.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Community Programmes Lead Jabu Mthembu-Dlamini emphasized the foundation’s dedication to ensuring no child is left behind.

“One of the key focus areas for the foundation is early childhood development, therefore we seek to support children no matter where they are found, and our motto is leaving no child behind,” said Mthembu-Dlamini.

While children are at the heart of its mission, the foundation also prioritizes bolstering the support structures around them, particularly ECD practitioners.

“We have programmes with our partners where they get accredited training so that they are better prepared on how to deal with children,” she explained.

“Our workers are also dealing with their own issues and challenges, so we have self-care programmes as well to help them deal with their emotional challenges so that when they are working with children it doesn’t affect them,” she added.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels